BREAKING: Craig mayor Ogden will not run for re-election; Hess will run unopposed

Mayor Jarrod Ogden

Courtesy Photo / City of Craig

Jarrod Ogden, the sitting mayor of Craig, will not run for re-election in November, leaving first-term Council appointee Ryan Hess to run unopposed for the mayor’s seat.

Ogden sent an email Monday morning to the Craig Press informing the residents of Craig of his intention.

“I would like to start by saying that it has been my privilege and honor to have served on City Council since 2013,” Ogden wrote in his email. “First as a wide eyed, idealistic Council member and then as a, (bit more refined) Mayor. As the election and the ever-changing economic landscape of Craig and Moffat County quickly approaches, I find myself reflecting deeper and harder about, ‘What’s best for the City of Craig.’”

Ogden goes on to detail the reasons that he ran for office in the first place.

“You see that was the whole reason I started this journey so many years ago, (like many elected officials before me including the amazing people I currently serve with), was to help continue to make Craig Colorado and Moffat County one of the best places to live, raise a family, work and play!” he writes. “I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, Craig and Moffat County are made up of tough, gritty resilient people and I could not be more proud to call Craig home”

Ogden, who is in his first term as mayor, continues by saying that he’s always worked to be honest.

“So as the election quickly approaches, I have been asking myself what is the best for Craig?” Ogden writes. “The answer, all of you and your passion for our community! Now the city does need good leadership to direct all that passion and great ideas. As amazing a gift as it has been, to be trusted to be part of that leadership, I have to be honest and true with myself and have made the decision to not rerun for Mayor.”

Ogden and Hess had both returned petitions for their mayoral candidacy last week, but Ogden is now retracting his candidacy, leaving Hess alone as an active candidate on the ballot for mayor.

Ogden doesn’t name Hess, but does indicate his confidence in the future of Craig, based on those who are leading it forward.

“The best part is that we are all in good hands!” Ogden wrote. “The city staff are top notch and I have watched them do what’s best for Craig day in and day out without fail! The City Council is also an amazing group of hardworking dedicated folks and together they will help shape and thrust our community into the future!”

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.