Boys & Girls Club’s Cowboy Christmas shows Craig’s generosity

Brady Virden and Lauren Samuelson pick up a plate of appetizers during Boys & Girls Club of Craig’s Cowboy Christmas.

Andy Bockelman

Bright lights and warm hearts were plentiful during Saturday’s Cowboy Christmas at Boys & Girls Club of Craig.

The 15th annual fundraiser event for the club, which offers after-school and summer activities to area children, was packed for dinner, auctions, and gaming.

Director Dana Duran said she was thrilled with the turnout.

“It’s easy to be thankful and grateful in a room like this,” she told the crowd in her opening remarks.

In addition to the catered meal by Seasoned Brisket and the lengthy list of donated items for live and silent auctions, the crowd also heard speeches by BGC’s Craig nominees for the Youth of the Year Award.

Youth staff members Darbi Zimmerman, Reina Steele and Maddie Coutts will compete in January for a $1,000 scholarship against Steamboat Springs club members to represent Northwest Colorado at the state level.

Craig Press will have a larger story on Youth of the Year nominees in the Christmas Locals special section.