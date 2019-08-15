Boys & Girls Club seeks votes in State Farm contest for $25K grant

Boys & Girls Clubs of Northwest Colorado is one of 200 finalists for State Farm Neighborhood Assist, which will award 40 grants of $25,000 to nonprofit organizations.

Your vote can make a huge difference for area kids.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Northwest Colorado is in the running for a $25,000 grant through State Farm Neighborhood Assist, a crowd-sourced philanthropic program that empowers communities to identify issues in their neighborhoods.

Of 200 finalists, seven are from Colorado, one of which is Boys & Girls Club’s proposal to purchase a new van to transport club members and participate in activities.

The full proposal from Executive Director Dana Duran is available at neighborhoodassist.com/entry/2023655 and details the need for a new vehicle to replace the club’s current limited transportation.

“The Club is a beautiful building of 15,000 square feet dedicated to local youth, but it is located on the very east side of town and on a major highway. It not safe for children to walk or ride their bikes to the club, so the club must find a way for all youth to have access and all youth to engage in meaningful activities that are not on-site,” the proposal reads.

Among the activities that would be simplified by a new vehicle are swimming, hiking, golf, as well as visiting the library and museum, and visiting colleges for older members.

The new 14-passenger van “full of new opportunities and adventure would fill a huge unmet need in Craig, Colorado” while opening up more of the world.

“As the club serves 50% of youth, this grant would be life-changing for our members and staff. Many of the youth who attend the Club have one or more risk factors, and many young people have never been outside a 45-mile radius of our community. A van would create lasting opportunities for club members,” the proposal said.

Those promoting their causes have until Aug. 23 at 10:59:59 p.m. MT to campaign for votes on neighborhoodassist.com.

Voting is free and open to ages 18 and older, with those who register at the site allowed up to 10 votes per day. Voters can use them all on one cause, or spread them out in any way among multiple causes.

In September, State Farm Neighborhood Assist will announce the top 40 vote-receiving causes, each of which will receive a $25,000 grant for their causes.