Boys & Girls Club of Craig to blossom with summer garden project through MRH, CSU Extension Office

Memorial Regional Health received a $2,500 grant this spring from the Colorado Garden Foundation to partner with Boys & Girls Club of Craig and create, plant, and maintain a community garden for Moffat County children during the summer of 2019, according to a news release from MRH.

The local branch of the Colorado State University Extension Office is also serving as a volunteer partner in this project, as are several community members.

Five health care professionals from MRH will assist in the implementation of all project goals, objectives, and outcomes: occupational therapist Susan Jones, physical therapists Jenna Kaspari and Carol Sitlington, speech-language pathologist Jenna Harrison, and registered dietician Madysen Jourgensen.

The team will start working with local club members on June 18, with sessions from 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays throughout the summer for eight weeks through mid-August, with one week off for the Fourth of July.

The planters provided by sponsors will feature different vegetables, fruits, flowers, and other plants. Garden activities and lessons will range from hydration and personal nutrition to identifying plants and seeding, watering, and weeding.

“The garden planters will allow for smaller groups and individualized attention,” the release stated, noting the club’s membership of about 90 kids per day. “The planters will also help the project promote hands-on healthy living activities, theme-based monthly foods, eventual samples of fruits and vegetables, and general horticultural-related education, all through the lens of children-focused activities. Further, the project will incorporate all the benefits of regular occupational therapy, including fine motor and visual perceptual skills, visual processing and sensory integration; physical therapy, with work on proper range of motion, balance and coordination, and gross motor skills; speech therapy, with focus on language fluency, word-finding, and social communication; and dietary coaching, including healthy foods and eating habits.”