Boys & Girls Club of Craig holding golf fundraiser Saturday

The Boys & Girls Club of Craig, together with the Kiwanis Club, will hold a fundraiser at the Yampa Valley Golf Course Saturday.

Children at the Boys and Girls Club of Craig work or play on computers at the child care center Thursday.

Eliza Noe / Craig Press

Dana Duran said that money will support both clubs, and the portion going to the Boys & Girls Club will be particularly earmarked to support a character and leadership program.

“At the Boys & Girls Club we give kids opportunities to get involved in leadership programs beginning in fourth grade,” Duran said. “Fourth and Fifth are Leaders in Training; middle school is Torch Club; and then high school is Keystone Club. Really, they build on each club to make sure there are age-appropriate programs that are meeting their needs.”

Duran said these programs, supported in part by Saturday’s tournament, are to help prepare young people for a successful life.

“Kids need opportunities to feel useful and important,” she said. “They need to gain skills to put them in places as they get older. In leadership, they learn communication, being responsible, financial literacy and trustworthiness. Then strategic thinking and creative thinking is part of it, too.”

The event, Duran said, will celebrate first responders as it is held on the 20th anniversary of September 11, 2001.

Events will include a ball drop and the Yahoo Golf Tournament.

“Tickets are on sale with Kiwanis or Boys & Girls representatives,” Duran said. “The website for us is bgcnwc.org/yahoo.”

Prizes include $1,000, a 65-inch TV, a grill and chill package, and other sponsor-donated gifts, Duran said.