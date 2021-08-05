Boulger dominates at fair goats show

Trinity Boulger's goat, shown here Thursday during the 4-H/FFA goat show at the Moffat County Fair, helped Boulger win goats grand champion Thursday.

Cuyler Meade / Craig Press

Trinity Boulger exited the arena and burst into tears.

Boulger had just won grand champion at the 4-H/FFA goat show at the Moffat County Fair Thursday morning at the fairgrounds. Her goats won two classes and both top spots in the final judging.

“It just means a lot,” Boulger said. “You get them in February or April and you’re working days and nights, blood, sweat and tears. It’s just a constant thing.”

The 4-H/FFA show featured several young contestants of many ages, including Boulger and defending beef grand champion Michael Voloshin. Voloshin, an accomplished livestock showman in his own right, was trying his hand at goats for the first time, but it was Boulger who would dominate the show. He sportingly congratulated Boulger as the two exited the arena with their class-winning animals.

Trinity Boulger's goat, shown here Thursday during the 4-H/FFA goat show at the Moffat County Fair, helped Boulger win goats grand champion Thursday.

Cuyler Meade / Craig Press

Jolene Rhyne also had a finalist goat, a smaller animal, whom the judge praised as having a bright future. But it was the big kids who caught the judge’s careful eye.

Boulger’s two champion goats were big ones — heavyweights. While the judge pointed out that some livestock show judges prefer to spread awards around and get everyone involved, he said her two goats were the easy picks among stout competition for the show’s best. One the judge praised as “cocky” and “confident” as it pranced around with its single horn.

For Boulger, the overwhelming victory was the culmination of the better part of a year of hard work, not to mention years of preparation and education leading up to it.

“It’s really — blood is pumping, everything — it’s so hard,” Boulger said, her emotions still high. “And then you win and you just explode. It feels so good.”