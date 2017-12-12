Book signing slated Thursday at Downtown Books — Business Buzz

Downtown Books and the Craig Chamber of Commerce invite the community to an after-hours mixer from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday. Local author Jessica Prather will be on hand to sign her newly published novel, "Traitor's Crux." Enjoy food, drinks and prizes with fellow community members. Mingle and get to know local business owners and community leaders in the quaint and relaxed atmosphere of Downtown Books at 543 Yampa Ave., Craig.

Santa's Workshop comes to mall Friday and Saturday

Santa and the Snowman from the Parade of Lights will once again be at the Centennial Mall in Craig this year. Visit them from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15, or from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16. Photos with Santa are $5. Ornaments from Santa's Workshop will be given away inside the mall at 1111 W. Victory Way, Craig.

Moffat County United Way offers free tax assistance

Moffat County United Way is offering free income tax assistance for people who earn less than $54,000 per year and have simple tax returns. Appointments are required, and most appointments take less than 30 minutes. Northwest Colorado Center for Independence is offering transportation for individuals who need it.

Help will be given from 4 to 7 p.m. on Feb. 8 and from 8 a.m. to noon eb. 9 in room 201 of the CNCC Bell Tower Building, 50 College Drive. The services is free, but qualifying individuals must bring identification, Social Security numbers for family and financial statements (W-2, W-2G, 1099-R, 1099-MISC, bank statements, total paid for day care, health insurance statements, etc.) to the appointment.

To learn more and make an appointment, call Moffat County United Way Community Impact Coordinator Kristen Vigil at 970-326-6222.

'Christmas Around the World' theme of Festival of Trees

Christmas Around the World is the theme of the sixth annual Festival of Trees now on display in the atrium of the Moffat County Courthouse. The exhibit of trees decorated by area nonprofits using the theme is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday from now until Jan. 5. Visitors to the festival are invited to vote on their favorite tree with prizes going to the winning nonprofits.

Locals Love You More contest underway

The Downtown Business Association is again running its Locals Love You More Contest through Dec. 31.

To participate, shoppers must keep their receipts from more than 40 local participating businesses. The list of businesses can be found at KS Kreations, Downtown Books and The Community Budget Center.

For every $250 in receipts collected, participants will receive one entry into the contest. A drawing will be held Jan. 3.

The goal is to get Craig and Moffat County residents to shop locally, said DBA President Karen Brown.

Winners will receive $250 in spree bucks. For more information, call Brown at 970-824-7898.

United Way applications accepted through Jan 12

Moffat County United Way, Moffat County Human Resource Council and the Key Club/Youth United Way are accepting applications for funding for 2018. One or all applications may be submitted to the United Way, 504 West Victory Way, Suite 2, by 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 12. Late applications will not be accepted. For more information or an application, call Moffat County United Way Executive Director Amanda Arnold at 970-824-6222.