Bond set at $100,000 in attempted murder case in Moffat County

Craig — A bond of $100,000 was set for the suspect in an attempted murder case reported by the Craig Press Friday, June 22.

The bond was set June 22 by District Judge Shelley A. Hill. At that time, the accused — Jonathan Alexzander Waugh, a 36-year-old Craig man — was advised of the charges against him, which include attempted first-degree murder, first-degree arson, two counts of second-degree assault, felony criminal mischief, second-degree burglary and attempted first-degree assault.

All the charges are felonies.

A hearing on advisement was held for Waugh about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 26 at the Moffat County Combined Courts, where he appeared via video from the Moffat County Jail.

Chief Judge Michael O'Hara was presiding on behalf of County Court Judge Sandra Gardner.

Public Defender Kate Bush said Waugh will remain in custody. She requested about three weeks for discovery and advisement, with the next court appearance set for 11 a.m. July 17. She said Waugh had agreed to waive advisement of formally filed charges. She is also not requesting a preliminary hearing, but reserved Waugh's right to request one in future.

Contact Sasha Nelson at 970-875-1794 or snelson@CraigDailyPress.com.