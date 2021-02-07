Boebert’s first town hall gets off to a rough start

Rep. Lauren Boebert’s first teleconference town hall got off to a rough start Thursday night when two early callers accused her of treason and affiliating with white supremacists.

Boebert, R-Colo.,a Rifle restaurant owner who won election to Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District in November, talked with constituents for nearly one hour.

One initial caller asked her why she was photographed in the past with people allegedly flashing white supremacy symbols. That was a reference to a photo of Boebert posing with members of the American Patriots III% and Bikers for Trump at a Second Amendment rally in Denver in December 2019.

“Ma’am, I’m sorry you’ve been deceived by conspiracy theories,” Boebert responded.

A few minutes later, a woman identified as Nicole from Pueblo asked, “When you are tried for treason, which prison do you want to do your time in?”

Boebert and the moderator quickly dismissed the question and moved on to the next person. For the remainder of the event, Boebert was mostly thrown softball questions from people who expressed support for her.

Boebert sent a tweet at 2:52 p.m. Thursday announcing the town hall. Interested people were directed to register at a website. Registration was closed at 4:15 p.m., three hours before the event.

Mark from Montrose thanked Boebert for “everything she has done” for the Western Slope and 3rd District. He said she is standing up for Constitutional rights, including the right to bear arms, which he said is constantly under attack.

“For those who oppose you and those who criticize you on this town hall meeting, it’s going to do nothing but rally the base and we are going to come out in full force with lots of money to support you, to re-elect you,” the caller said.

Boebert thanked him and called his comments “sweet.”

“I want to let you to know I am doing everything I can to promote the things that matter most to Americans right now,” Boebert said. “We need to open our economy. We need to get businesses open. We need to have our schools open. These are all things that are very important. I think we’re all kind of over the politics of personal destruction.”

Sarah from Monte Vista said she had intended to ask the Congresswoman what has been the most frustrating aspect of her job, but that became apparent listening to the criticism of some callers. “I’m so sorry you have to deal with those things,” the woman said. She asked what Boebert would say to her critics.

“I think my message would be that I wake up every morning fighting for freedom and prosperity,” Boebert said. “I want every American to have every opportunity and more than I had. I want our children to grow up in a free nation. I don’t want socialism for our children. I don’t want government to step in and say they know best and they know how to run our lives better than we do. The American people are smart and sometimes it feels like government doesn’t trust its people, and so I’m hear to be that voice. I’m not a politician.”

Boebert continued to say she is motivated to help the people of the district and that “attacks” won’t intimidate her.

“Please note that the negativity, the attacks, it’s not deterring me,” Boebert said. “I pray for those who are in opposition. It’s OK, and I understand it’s not unique to me and I hope you all understand that as well.

“A lot of these attacks that you’re seeing, they’re cookie cutter and they’re occurring across the nation, unfortunately to good people who are in this for the right reasons, to serve,” Boebert continued. “I’m not letting that distract me from the work I was sent here to do.”

In addition to taking audience comments and questions, Boebert’s team asked the telephone audience to answer poll questions and she outlined her legislative agenda.

Boebert said she is excited to serve on the House Natural Resources Committee.

“I’ll pursue policies that increase access and ensure multiple-use for sportsmen and other public land enthusiasts,” she said. “I’ll allow for responsible energy production while protecting the environment, reduce our dependency on rare earth and critical minerals from China where we know that child and slave labor is often used, empower tribes, increase storage and protect precious water supplies and promote job creation while removing unnecessary regulations and red tape.”

She also serves on the Budget Committee, where she will work to reduce the national debt.

“America is nearly $28 trillion in debt,” she said. “The federal government doesn’t have a revenue problem. The federal government has a spending problem. It is far past time that Congress gets its fiscal house in order, prioritizes the values of the American people and puts an end to Washington’s wasteful spending.”

The town hall ended with Boebert dismissing the need for National Guard protection and fencing around the U.S. Capitol despite the mob riot that resulted in five people dying on Jan. 5.

“I had the honor of meeting with a large group of the National Guard today and just speaking with them and letting them know how valued they are, but also how their not exactly needed here at this time,” Boebert said.

Lauren Boebert, shown here at a July 27, 2020 campaign stop in Pueblo, is the Republican nominee for Colorado's 3rd Congressional District seat. Boebert upset five-term incumbent Scott Tipton in June's primary. (Mike Sweeney, Special to The Colorado Sun)



She then questioned why a wall remains around the Capitol when the wall at the United States border with Mexico hasn’t been completed. She recently visited the border wall and saw eight-foot gaps and missing sections of fence because “construction has been halted, equipment is lying on the ground to rot.”

“However, some people in Washington, D.C., felt threatened and immediately erected a very strong wall. It’s a great wall, it’s a beautiful wall. President Trump would have loved this wall,” Boebert said with a laugh. “It’s in the wrong location. We certainly don’t need that around the Capitol and I’ve actually been talking to my team about strategies to get that moved and I would love to keep you up to date on that, to see where we go with that because we have some fun strategies with this wall and where to take it.

“It is unfortunate to see,” she continued. “People guard what they care about and it’s very, very clear that those that are in power here care about themselves and President Trump wanted to guard our nations border because he cares about the American people. You protect what you value and bringing in 25,000 National Guard, that’s a little unnecessary for a mostly virtual inauguration.”

“The wall is unnecessary and needs to be taken down from around our Capitol,” Boebert concluded.