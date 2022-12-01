Boebert selected for Republican Policy Committee as Frisch acknowledges recount is unlikely to change November result

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert

Coming off a likely victory in her reelection campaign, U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert has been selected to serve on the Republican Policy Committee for the 118th Congress.

According to Boebert‘s office, the congresswoman will serve as the representative for the 10th region, which includes Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska and Oklahoma. The committee serves as an advisory group for the House Republican Conference and allows committee members to discuss legislative proposals and report suggestions for Republican action and policy.

“I am honored to be elected to serve on the Republican Policy Committee,” Boebert said in a statement. “I am committed to delivering on the conservative policies we promised the American people. I have a unique opportunity to be a voice for four states, all of whom share Western Conservative values.”

Because of the tight race in Colorado’s third congressional district this November, the Colorado Secretary of State has confirmed there will be a mandatory recount. However, realizing that recounts rarely change the voting totals enough to swing an election, Boebert‘s challenger Democrat Adam Frisch has already conceded the race.

“While I am fully supportive of the recount process, based on the history of Colorado recounts, I could not, in good faith, perpetuate false hope that there is a good chance of the recount changing the outcome of this election,” Frisch said in a news release. “That is why on Nov. 18, I publicly conceded this race to my opponent. When I launched this campaign, I promised to run this race with integrity because that is who I am. I could not look people in the eye and raise money when the votes were already cast, ballots cured, and the final election results were in the hands of Colorado’s competent Secretary of State — and no amount of money could change them.“

The race for Colorado’s third congressional district remains extremely tight with Boebert receiving 163,842 votes compared to 163,292 for Frisch, according to the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office. That puts Boebert ahead with 50.08% support, while Frisch has received 49.92% of the vote.

In his news release, Frisch added that his election concession has no legal implications, and if, by some slight chance, there is a big enough vote swing to put him in the lead after the recount, he would be certified the winner and sworn into congress on Jan. 3.

However, Frisch said the reality is that he does not expect the results to change.