Boebert proposes bill to ban taxpayer-funded abortions for illegal immigrants

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert

Courtesy photo

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colorado, introduced a bill on Thursday, Dec. 15, that if passed, would prohibit federal agencies from using tax dollars to transport illegal immigrants across state lines for abortions.

According to Boebert’s office, Congress has included the Hyde Amendment in annual appropriations bills since 1976, prohibiting federal agencies from using taxpayers for an elective abortion. However, the Biden administration recently released new guidance mandating that Department of Health and Human Services needs to protect people’s access to abortions, which prompted Boebert’s proposal.

“The Biden administration is unlawfully using taxpayer money to transport pregnant, illegal alien children across state lines for late-term abortions,” Boebert said in a statement. “My colleagues and I have introduced bicameral legislation to end these illegal and horrific policies once and for all. Taxpayer money should never fund abortions, whether for citizens or non-citizens. Our priority at the southern border should be security and peace, not death and destruction.”

A number of other congressmen and congresswomen have come in support of the legislation, including Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tennessee.

In the House, the bill’s cosponsors are Reps. Jeff Duncan, Mary Miller, Paul Gosar, Doug Lamborn, Ken Buck, Greg Steube, Mike Bost, Ralph Norman, Andy Biggs, Jody Hice, Andrew Clyde, Andy Harris, Ronny Jackson and Diana Harshbarger. Along with Blackburn, Sens. Mike Braun, Steve Daines, Cindy Hyde-Smith, James Inhofe, James Lankford, Mike Lee, Roger Wicker and Rick Scott have signed on as cosponsors in the Senate.

A handful of anti-abortion organizations have also come out in support of the bill, including the Family Research Council, the Centennial Institute at Colorado Christian University, Students for Life and the Susan B. Anthony List.