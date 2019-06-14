Body recovered from Harvey Gap Reservoir near Silt

Boats search the still waters of Harvey Gap Reservior as the sun sets over the nearby mountains Thursday evening north of Silt. Garfield county Search and Rescue responded to the reservoir for a possible drowning. Searchers recovered the body of a middle aged man around 12:25 a.m. Friday.

Kyle Mills/Glenwood Post Independent

Garfield County Search and Rescue were called out to Harvey Gap Reservoir near Silt at around 7:00 p.m. on Thursday after receiving reports of a possible drowning. At around 12:25 a.m. the body of a middle-aged man was recovered from the reservoir, states the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office press release.

At that time the Garfield County Coroner took over the investigation. Additional information on individual and the cause of death will be released from the coroner’s office once a positive identification has been made an next of kin has been notified.

Care Flight were among the first to respond to the scene, flying over the lake during daylight hours to try and locate the missing person in the water or along the shore. The Summit County Dive also responded and were in route by 10:00 p.m., continuing well into the evening hours, the press release states.

The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office thanked Garfield County Search and Rescue, Care Flight, Colorado River Fire Rescue, the Forest Service, Silt Police Department, Garfield County Coroner and the Summit County Dive Team along with all others involved in this rescue/recovery effort.