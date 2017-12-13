Body of missing Rangely man identified

RANGELY — The Colorado Bureau Of Investigation has positively identified the body of a man found along the White River near Rangely in November, but the cause of death remains unknown pending further testing.

Peter Ruffner, 66, was identified as the deceased man, whose body was recovered Nov. 29 from the Texas Beach area of the White River, about four miles west of Rangely.

Ruffner was reported missing Sept. 29. Rio Blanco County Sheriff's deputies and Search and Rescue teams conducted searches around his residence and in the nearby area.

On Nov. 29, Sheriff Anthony Mazzola had been patrolling near Texas Beach as part of an ongoing attempt to locate the missing man. Mazzola met Rangely resident Luke Scott, who had been hunting for ducks along the river.

Scott told Mazzola he had just found a body in the river. Mazzola received assistance from Rangely Fire Department and the Rio Blanco County Coroner in retrieving the body.

Rio Blanco Deputy Coroner Roy Kinney transported the body to the morgue for an autopsy and forensic work necessary to identify the deceased.

The investigation continues pending forensic test results that will help determine the cause of death.