Body found near Soda Creek just outside Steamboat city limits

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Routt County Sheriff’s Office and Routt County coroner have recovered the body of a male from alongside Soda Creek, just outside city limits on a parcel of private land know as the Atwood Ranch.

The male was discovered by Routt County Commissioner Cari Hermacinski and five other adults, who were hiking in the area that adjoins Hermacinski’s property.

Law enforcement officials believe they know the identity of the man, but his name has not been released.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.