Body found in Colorado River near Grizzly Creek in apparent suicide

GARFIELD COUNTY — Garfield County authorities are investigating the discovery of a body in the Colorado River at the Grizzly Creek rest area in Glenwood Canyon Saturday morning as an apparent suicide.

Garfield County Sheriff's deputies were called at approximately 10 a.m. on a report that a male body had been found in the river. CPR was started in an attempt to revive the individual, but proved unsuccessful, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office.

Garfield County Coroner Robert Glassmire was notified, and the incident is currently being investigated as a suicide, according to the release.

"Identity of the individual and final cause of death will be released by the Garfield County Coroner once the individual has been identified, the investigation completed, next of kin notified and an autopsy is returned," according to the release.