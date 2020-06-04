Board of Public Health requests additional variance pertaining to social gatherings, youth and adult sports

Moffat County commissioners discuss an agenda item during a Board of County Commissioners meeting at the Moffat County Courthouse in 2019.

Craig Press File

Following Governor Jared Polis’s latest Executive Order regarding youth and adult sports and social gatherings, the Moffat County Board of Health has requested another variance from the State of Colorado. This variance was requested June 2 after Governor Polis released his fifth Executive Order – 2020‐091 related to COVID‐19 mitigation.

According to official paperwork from the Moffat County Board of Public Health, the latest variance is specifically requesting that outdoor youth and adult recreational sports leagues be allowed up to 50 people outdoors, and 25 people indoors. Additionally, the Moffat County Board of Health is requesting further permission to hold outdoor events of 100 people and indoor events of 50 people with strict mitigation protocols in place. The Board of Health is also requesting that the gathering size be increased from 10 to 50 people total, practicing social distancing and mitigation.

The Board of Health is requesting the variance due to Moffat County’s low prevalence of COVID‐19 and its ability to detect and respond quickly to any new cases. The Board of Health recognizes that Moffat County residents are ready to gather in safe settings and believe that reopening the community will benefit residents mentally, physically and socially.

“Compared to many other counties in the state, Moffat County has had a significantly low prevalence of COVID-19 disease,” the Board of Public Health said in a letter to Gov. Polis and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. “We therefore believe, based on our history of low prevalence, we are ready to advance to re-opening more of our county with proper mitigation protocols per your Executive Orders.”

Should the variance request be approved, the following must be followed by event organizers as part of the local mitigation plan:

All event organizers and their employees/volunteers must self screen for COVID -19 symptoms daily

All employees of the event must wear masks

All employees of the events will stay 6 feet apart

Participants of the event will practice social distancing and are encouraged to wear masks

Common surfaces will be disinfected regularly throughout the day

Disinfectant is available for employees and guests

Distancing of 6 feet between tables will be clearly marked

Catered food only from a licensed restaurant with clearly marked 6 feet waiting lines. No self-serve

The Board of Health wants to remind the community, that until such time that this variance is approved by the Governor, residents need to follow the current Safer‐at‐Home Executive Order including the restriction to keep gatherings to fewer than 10 people.

jcarney@craigdailypress.com