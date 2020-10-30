Board of Health holding emergency meeting Friday at 3 p.m.

The Moffat County Board of Health announced it is holding an emergency public health meeting at 3 p.m. today to discuss the latest developments with the COVID-19 pandemic in the county.

All residents, business owners, and more are encouraged to join the meeting via Zoom or by telephone.

The purpose of this meeting is to discuss the current rise in positive COVID-19 cases in Moffat County and the need to implement immediate mitigation strategies to reduce the spread of the virus, according to a press release from Public Health.

The Board of Health is hoping that voluntary compliance with mitigation strategies will prevent the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment from retracting Moffat County’s Protect Our Neighbors status.

The Board of Health wants the local economy to remain vibrant and open, and they believe that voluntary compliance with mitigation strategies is essential, the release says.

Those wanting to attend the meeting via Zoom are asked to join here.

To phone into the meeting, dial 253-215-8782 and enter the meeting ID, which is 889 5909 1792. The passcode for the meeting is 100780.

The Craig Press will provide immediate coverage from the meeting later this afternoon.

jcarney@craigdailypress.com