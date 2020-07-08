Board of County Commissioners approve construction bid for Loudy-Simpson project

Remnants of what the Loudy-Simpson Park power upgrade project would look like.

Courtesy Photo / Moffat County Commissioners

Continuing to push the Loudy-Simpson Park power upgrade project forward, Moffat County Commissioners Ray Beck and Donald Broom approved a Loudy-Simpson Park Picnic Shelter Bid Recommendation & Award of Contract to Four Rivers Construction LLC Tuesday morning.

Commissioner Don Cook was not in attendance at Tuesday’s BOCC meeting.

Four Rivers Construction LLC came in with a bid of $137,963 to complete the construction of the new picnic shelter at Loudy-Simpson Park as part of the power upgrade project at the popular city destination.

Four Rivers’ bid was approved over Anson Excavating & Pipe’s bid of $146,300, according to Roy Tipton from the Office of Development Services, who is overseeing the project.

According to Four Rivers’ bid proposal, roughly $10,570 will go towards general project items, while $10,500 will go towards 10 concrete footers for the shelter and concrete slab. An additional $28,500 will be used for 38 5.5-inch concrete slabs, while the final $88,393 will go towards the 40’x50′ steel shelter installation.

The steel picnic shelter is part of the $450,000 power upgrade project at Loudy-Simpson Park, which is a joint collaboration between the county and the city.

The power upgrade project is much needed at Loudy-Simpson Park, as the current underground electric power infrastructure at the popular park dates back to the 1970s. The age of the infrastructure has led to several power failures in the last five years, including two that happened right before a scheduled event.

The objective of the project, according to Tipton, is to install new lines and transformers with meters spread inside the park known as secondary metering, which would remove the burden of maintenance on the system from the taxpayers and move it to Yampa Valley Electric Association.

Along with the proposed power upgrades, the new picnic shelter will be used as a stage for entertainers and will have adequate power for sound and lights.

The project in total will cost roughly $450,000, according to Tipton. Moffat County Commissioners received a $200,000 grant from DOLA, with local partners matching the grant with $250,000. Of that, $150,000 was donated by Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association, while Moffat County and the City of Craig will provide $45,000 each. Yampa Valley Electric Association will add $10,000 in matching funds as well.

