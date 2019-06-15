Blue skies, soft terrain lend to running conditions for Friends of Moffat County Education’s Wake the Whittler 5K

Harriers of all ages got in motion Saturday morning as part of Friends of Moffat County Education’s Wake the Whittler.

Runners went the distance along a three-mile course at Loudy-Simpson as part of the annual 5K race, sponsored by FMCE and Memorial Regional Health as a fundraiser for area schools.

At a count of about 50, the number of athletes was a dip from previous years, which owners attributed to wet weather the night before.

Though the sun was shining Saturday, the residue from Friday’s rain showers left the trail muddy and forced organizers to rework the course, including taking out the Nature Trail.

A handful of runners also got diverted from the final stretch by passing through the lineup of carvers in the park with Whittle the Wood Rendezvous.

Still, Coltyn Terry was well in front of everyone as the first to finish for the day at a time of 19 minutes, 30 seconds.

The incoming Moffat County High School junior said he was keeping pace with several younger runners before taking off himself.

“We pushed as long as we could, and then I just kind of finished,” he said.

2019 Friends of Moffat County Education Wake the Whittler 5K winners 9 to 11 Jesse Terry Mena Tucker 12 to 14 Darby Byrnes Brook Wheeler 15 to 18 Coltyn Terry Liberty Hippely 19 to 33 Heather Hamman 34 to 45 Nathan Grivy Elizabeth Tucker 46 and up Terry Barber Mary Campbell Allan Reishus

He noted that the event served as a good way to keep in shape as he plans to compete in Down Under Sports’ cross country event in Australia later this month.

With Coltyn winning the 15- to 18-year-old division — along with MCHS track and cross country teammate Liberty Hippely, the first female runner to finish — Darby Byrnes took second overall as the top male in the 12 to 14 group, with Brook Wheeler the swiftest girl in the group.

Jesse Terry and Mena Tucker won the 9 to 11 age bracket, while Heather Hamman and Macho Nunez were the quickest among ages 19 to 33.

Allan Reishus took the award for the most seasoned runner, with Terry Barber and Mary Campbell the fastest for ages 46 and above.

For 34 to 45, Elizabeth Tucker and Nathan Grivy were the first to cross the line.

Grivy said he was coming off 13.1 miles a week earlier in the half-marathon of the Steamboat Springs Marathon, ranking 143rd out of more than 700.

“There was a lot of people in that one. Thought I’d try something a little smaller,” he said.