BLM’s Smoky Bear in Craig is getting a facelift
Two local Boy Scouts are making Craig’s Smoky Bear in front of the Bureau of Land Management Little Snake River field office better prepared to weather the elements.
Life Scout Nick Crookston, 15, is working on his Eagle Scout project and chose to revamp Craig’s Smoky Bear with a general cleaning to include a bright new decal and a plastic cover to protect against Craig’s summer sun and snowy winters.
Reaching the rank of Eagle Scout isn’t easy. Scouts must log a minimum of 18 hours of community service and 21 merit badges over several years as they make their way through each of the six ranks of the Boy Scouts of America. The last rank — Eagle Scout — can only be achieved with a community service project for any religious institution, school, or community non-profit other than the BSA.
With the help of volunteers and donated material from BLM, Crookston said he’s at least 30 total service hours in to his Eagle Scout project.
“We are redoing the Smoky Bear sign,” Crookston said Friday as he helped sand down the edges of Smoky’s new protective plastic barrier to the perfect silhouetted fit. “It was peeling, the sticker was peeling. The paint was fading. It was in dire need of a little upgrading.”
Fellow Star Scout Wyatt Mortenson, 16, was helping sand Smoky’s new plastic protective barrier Friday and said he hopes it lasts in the Northwest Colorado elements.
“I hope to see it in five years later looking exactly like it does now instead of looking all torn up and sun faded,” Mortenson said.
Mortenson sees Smoky Bear as an iconic part of Craig’s firefighting family.
“He’s kind of the mascot of wildland fires, so he’s a big part of the fire community and firefighting,” Mortenson said.
Crookston, who said he started as a Cub Scout Bobcat at eight years old, said Boy Scout camps have given him a true appreciation for the outdoors.
“You’re cut off from the world,” Crookston said. “They don’t allow electronics. It’s really not touched by any human at all up there. You don’t get to see that very often.”
