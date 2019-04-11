BLM’s Northwest Resource Advisory Council meets April 25 in Meeker

Bureau of Land Management's Northwest Resource Advisory Council will meet Thursday, April 25 in Meeker at the Rio Blanco County Fairgrounds, 700 Sulphur Creek Road.

"The Northwest RAC is a diverse citizen advisory board that provides valuable perspectives for managing BLM lands in northwestern Colorado," said Acting Northwest District Manager Connie Clementson.

The meeting runs from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is open to the public, with public comment periods scheduled for 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Agenda items include wild horse management, an informational presentation about a campground fee proposal in the Colorado River Valley Field Office, the Canyon Pintado National Historic District, travel management, and district and field manager updates.

The Northwest Colorado RAC meets multiple times a year in northwestern Colorado. It is one of several citizen advisory councils to BLM Colorado. Its 15 members are appointed by the Secretary of the Interior and represent a broad range of public land interests, including environmental, local government, recreation, energy, livestock grazing, and commercial activity.

The Northwest RAC advises the BLM Colorado Northwest District, which includes the Colorado River Valley, Kremmling, Little Snake, and White River field offices.

For more information about the NW RAC, visit https://www.blm.gov/get-involved/resource-advisory-council/near-you/colorado/northwest-rac.