BLM waiting for right conditions before controlled burns in Moffat County

Craig Press Staff
Scott Franz

A wildfire burns at the Carpenter Ranch just east of Hayden. West Routt Fire Chief Bryan Rickman said the fire has grown from half of an acre to five acres, but still is not threatening any structures.

The Bureau of Land Management has a prescription for parts of Moffat County — fire.

The managed burns will be conducted soon in the Douglas Mountain area about five miles southeast of Greystone and in the Browns Peak area along BLM road 166, BLM said in a Thursday, March 28 news release.

The burns are part of a larger fire management plan that will include Eagle and Grand counties. In all, BLM has at least 1,300 acres designated for controlled burning this spring.

See the BLM news release below for more information.

 