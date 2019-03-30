BLM waiting for right conditions before controlled burns in Moffat County

The Bureau of Land Management has a prescription for parts of Moffat County — fire.

The managed burns will be conducted soon in the Douglas Mountain area about five miles southeast of Greystone and in the Browns Peak area along BLM road 166, BLM said in a Thursday, March 28 news release.

The burns are part of a larger fire management plan that will include Eagle and Grand counties. In all, BLM has at least 1,300 acres designated for controlled burning this spring.

See the BLM news release below for more information.