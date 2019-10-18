BLM vehicles add to Moffat County Sheriff’s fire response capabilities

From left to right, BLM Assistant Fire Management Officer Jimmy Michels, Moffat County Undersheriff Charlene Abdella, Moffat County Fire Management Officer Todd Wheeler, Moffat County Sheriff KC Hume, BLM Fire Management Officer Colt Mortenson, and Acting BLM Colorado State Aviation Manager Mary Loan all pose for a photo in Craig Oct. 17.

Courtesy Photo

The Moffat County Sheriff’s Office has some new firefighting equipment courtesy of the Bureau of Land Management’s local Little Snake Field Office.

In a news release Thursday, Oct. 17, BLM said the two trucks were donated as part its Rural Fire Readiness program — a new initiative that provides used equipment to local wildland firefighters at zero cost.

The Bureau of Land Management transferred a Type 6 wildland fire engine to the Moffat County Sheriff’s Office Oct. 17.

Courtesy Photo

“The fully operational BLM vehicles were up for routine replacement this year, making them available for transfer to the Sheriff’s Office under the BLM’s Rural Fire Readiness program,” BLM said in their Thursday release.

Moffat County Sheriff KC Hume accepted the vehicles Thursday.

“This is a win-win for firefighting resources in Moffat County,” Hume said in BLM’s release. “By transferring the former BLM vehicles to the Moffat County fleet, they remain available for local fires.”

Both vehicles are no strangers to Northwest Colorado fires — the larger engine 1614 having been in service at BLM’s office in Craig since at least 2010 and the command vehicle having come from Meeker.

The Bureau of Land Management transferred a command vehicle to the Moffat County Sheriff’s Office Oct. 17.

Courtesy Photo

“Our local partnerships are critical to effectively responding to wildfires,” said Colt Mortenson, BLM’s fire management officer for the Northwest Interagency Fire Management Unit in Craig. “These vehicles spent a number of seasons as BLM vehicles working side-by-side with Moffat County firefighting resources. Now they are part of the county’s fleet.”