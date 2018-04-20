BLM to sell Moffat County oil, gas leases in June

DENVER – The Bureau of Land Management will offer 22 parcels, totaling 23,192 acres, in Moffat County at its June 7 oil and gas lease sale. The BLM will hold the lease sale online via energynet.com, and bidding will begin at 9 a.m. Mountain Daylight Time.

In total, 64 parcels, totaling approximately 58,694 acres in Jackson, Moffatt, Rio Blanco and Routt counties, will be for sale.

The BLM will offer 17 parcels totaling 8,480 acres in Jackson County; 25 parcels totaling 25,582 acres in Rio Blanco County and two parcels totaling 1,440 acres in Routt County.

Each lease, if issued, will contain stipulations and best management practices designed to address air quality and water resources, while ensuring environmentally responsible development. As part of leasing reform, the BLM may modify lease stipulations to accommodate site-specific resources.

The public may protest any of the parcels being offered in the sale through April 30. Protests must be submitted to the BLM Colorado State Office, 2850 Youngfield St., Lakewood, CO 80215. The environmental documents, parcel lists and maps and the attached stipulations are available at go.usa.gov/xn8tv.

The state of Colorado receives 49 percent of the proceeds from each lease sale, with the remainder going to the U.S. government. In Fiscal Year 2016, BLM Colorado received more than $144 million from royalties, rentals and bonus bid payments for oil and gas development on public lands. Statewide, more than 22,900 jobs are tied to mineral and energy development on BLM-managed public lands.

Online oil and gas lease sales streamline the bidding process and allow the BLM to serve the public better and faster. These lease sales strengthen domestic energy production and contribute to the country's energy independence.

Persons who use a telecommunications device for the deaf may call the Federal Relay Service at 800-877-8339 during normal business hours. FRS is available 24 hours per day, 7 days per week for messages for questions. Callers will receive a reply during normal business hours.