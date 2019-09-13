BLM to perform Moffat County prescribed burn near Greystone

The Bureau of Land Management Little Snake Field Office is planning to ignite a prescribed fire Saturday, Sept. 14 five miles southeast of Greystone in the Douglas Mountain area on 100 acres of BLM and private lands.

“We will only ignite the prescribed fire if conditions are ideal for a safe, effective burn, as well as for good smoke dispersal away from area communities,” said Toni Toelle, supervisory fire management specialist for the Northwest Colorado Interagency Fire Management Unit, in a BLM news release.

Smoke will be visible from the community of Greystone, Colorado Highway 318 and possibly US Highway 40. Residual smoke and firefighter activity will likely be seen for several days following the burn.

The objective of the Teepee Prescribed Fire is to reduce the threat from wildland fires to area improvements and structures, control weeds, and improve range conditions for wildlife and livestock.

Weather and fuel moisture conditions will be closely monitored. Each prescribed burn has a detailed fire plan developed in advance with pre-determined parameters along with appropriate smoke permits.

“The public is reminded not to call 911 or emergency services even though smoke may be visible. Most of the smoke will dissipate during the day, although some nighttime smoke may remain in valley bottoms as temperatures drop. Any carry-over smoke is expected to be short-term,” the release said.

For more information, call Michael St. Martin at 970-826-5004 or Logan Blankenship at 970-826-5110.

For more information on how prescribed fire smoke may affect your health, visit https://www.colorado.gov/pacific/cdphe/wood-smoke-and-health.