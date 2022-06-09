BLM to host virtual wild horse info meeting
The Bureau of Land Management Colorado State Office will host a public one-hour informational meeting online about wild horse management in Colorado.
The virtual meeting is scheduled for 5-6 p.m. Wednesday, June 15.
According to the BLM, staff will provide brief updates on the agency’s management plan for wild horses, information about the upcoming roundup, and next steps for the Cañon City facility.
There will be a question-and-answer period, written questions can be submitted during the live meeting, at registration, or submitted online prior to the meeting.
Interested individuals must pre-register for this meeting at bit.ly/3MG0lDg.
BLM Colorado is providing live closed captioning during this meeting. Please indicate during the registration process if you require ASL interpretation or another accommodation. All requests will be considered; however, advance notice is necessary to arrange for some accessibility accommodations. For registration questions or issues, email blm_co_news@blm.gov for assistance.
