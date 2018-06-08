BLM to host meeting on new draft sage-grouse plan in Craig

DENVER– The Bureau of Land Management will host a public meeting to help attendees learn about drafted changes to the agency’s sage-grouse management plan from 5 to 7 p.m. June 27 at the Moffat County Fairgrounds.

The agency said the meetings will provide information and answer possible questions regarding the recently released draft amendments to sage-grouse plans finalized in 2015.

Draft Environmental Impact Statements and amendments to the 2015 plans were published on May 4, beginning a 90-day public comment period. The public meetings will help attendees learn about the draft plan amendments and formulate written submissions before the comment period ends on August 2.

"We have identified areas in Colorado where we can better align BLM's resource management plans with state and local conservation efforts," said BLM Colorado Acting Associate State Director Andy Tenney. "We look forward to continuing our conversation with the public."

Western governors have sought changes to the 2015 plans for BLM-managed lands in their states, which spurred the BLM in proceeding with the plan amendments. Comments on the draft amendments will guide the BLM in finalizing changes that build on and strengthen these plans to conserve public land habitat in cooperation with state plans for managing wildlife species.

Plan amendments could affect up to 61 land-use plans for about 53 million acres in seven western states. In Colorado, five plans guiding management on 1.73 million acres of public land could be revised.

Recommended Stories For You

A meeting will also be held from 5 to 7 p.m. June 26 at the BLM’s Colorado River Valley Field Office in Silt.