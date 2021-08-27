BLM to gather over 700 horses in Moffat County

Wild horses in the Sand Wash Basin area will be gathered by the hundreds in the coming weeks by the Bureau of Land Management.

Courtesy BLM

The Bureau of Land Management will begin an emergency wild horse gathering on Sep. 1 to protect excess wild horses from in and around the Sand Wash Basin Herd Management Area (HMA) about 45 miles west of Craig in Moffat County.

The BLM will gather approximately 783 wild horses and return 50 to the area after treating 25 mares with fertility control. Fertility control — usually in the form of a vaccine — is used to help control the population of large herds of wild horses. BLM officials are gathering horses after intense drought and lack of forage have created a hostile environment for the horses. There are 896 wild horses in and around the Sand Wash Basin. Currently, BLM says the appropriate management level for the area is 163-362 wild horses.

The gather will take between 2-4 weeks, and horses gathered will be sold or adopted in Canon City at the BLM facility.

“The BLM is committed to maintaining a healthy wild horse herd on healthy public lands,” Little Snake Field Office Manager Bruce Sillitoe said in a press release. “This emergency gather will prevent further deteriorating body condition of the wild horses into the winter due to limited forage resources.”