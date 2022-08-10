BLM seeks partnerships to better manage wild horses and burros

A wild horse rolls over on its back as the other horses look on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in the Sand Wash Basin in Moffat County.

Eli Pace/Craig Press

In Oregon, an ongoing public-private project has garnered government funding to dart wild horses with birth-control treatments.

According to the Bureau of Land Management, this is only one example of new grant funding in action, and the program is available in Colorado too.

In fact, the BLM is making new grants available to public and private partners to help support the agency’s mission to manage and protect wild horses and burros. The funding opportunity is open to local and state governments, tribes, other federal agencies and nonprofit organizations.

“The BLM is excited to continue our efforts at working collaboratively with institutions of education, nonprofit organizations and other government agencies to manage and protect wild horses and burros on public lands,” said Holle’ Waddell, chief of the BLM’s Wild Horse and Burro Division, in a statement. “Whether it’s to help improve habitat quality, find good homes for our living legends, or apply birth control on the range, I encourage the broader wild horse and burro community to seriously consider this opportunity to partner with the BLM on these important actions.”

This is the second year the BLM has invited proposals for wild horse and burro projects. Grant sizes will range from $1,000 to $50,000.

Proposed off-range projects will be accepted until Oct. 31, and proposals could include projects like facilitating the placement of excess animals into private care or providing educational opportunities to the public.

Additionally, projects to support on-range activities, such as building habitat improvements or applying fertility control to wild horses and burros, can be submitted Nov. 1 to Jan. 31.

Proposals to care for excess wild horses and burros in off-range facilities and proposals to fund research are not eligible under this funding.

Applicants may propose to partner with BLM field, district state and national offices. For more, go to bit.ly/3BZEZPO .