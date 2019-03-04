BLM releases draft travel management plan for eastern Moffat County

The Little Snake Field Office in Northwest Colorado is taking a comprehensive, multi-year look at the roads and trails it manages to address current and future needs.

The Bureau of Land Management recently released a draft environmental assessment that analyzes alternatives for managing more than 1,900 miles of roads and trails on 370,000 acres of BLM-administered lands in Moffat County.

This environmental assessment analyzes a range of alternatives for managing roads and trails on BLM lands between Maybell and Craig north to the Wyoming border. This area, referred to as Travel Management Area 2, includes parts of the Powder Wash, Big Gulch, Seven Mile, and Great Divide areas.

"Public involvement continues to be a key piece of this process," said Little Snake Field Manager Bruce Sillitoe. "Our goal is a more efficient travel network, and public participation is essential."

Maps and additional information are available at go.usa.gov/xP73M.

Comments may be emailed to lsfoweb@blm.gov or mailed to Outdoor Recreation Planner, 455 Emerson Street, Craig, CO 81625. Comments will be most helpful if received by April 3.

Before including address, phone number, email address or any other personal identifying information, commenters should be aware that the entire comment, including personal identifying information, may be made publicly available at any time. While individuals may request the BLM withhold personal identifying information from public view, the BLM cannot guarantee it will be able to do so.