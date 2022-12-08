BLM prescribed burning planned southwest of Meeker

The Bureau of Land Management is planning a prescribed burn at the Piceance Basin, about 25 miles southwest of Meeker, sometime between Dec. 12 and March 30, weather permitting.

According to the BLM, prescribed burns reduce hazardous fuels near residences, improve range conditions and reduce catastrophic wildfire risk. This burn is expected to reduce the amount of pinyon and juniper debris left from previous chaining operations.

The BLM warns that smoke may be visible from Colorado Highways 13 and 64, and county roads in the Piceance Basin during burn operations. The public is reminded to not call 911 or emergency services even though smoke may be visible.

Road closures are not expected at this time. The BLM says prescribed burns must be carried out in accordance with the Interagency Prescribed Fire Planning and Implementation Procedures Guide. The burn is also conducted in accordance with the state’s smoke management plan. The BLM added that weather and fuel moisture conditions will be closely monitored.

The Colorado Air Pollution Control Division will issue an open burn permit, which specifies smoke dispersal conditions and other stipulations under which burning may occur. Prescribed fire smoke may affect individual’s health. For more, CDPHE.STG.Colorado.Gov/Indoor-Air-Quality/Wood-Smoke-And-Health.

For general information, call Fire Management Specialist Landon Smith at 970-878-3818.