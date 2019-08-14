BLM plans prescribed burn in Moffat County near Greystone

A plane flies over a wildfire Tuesday afternoon on Bureau of Land Management property off Moffat County Road 7. Firefighters from Craig Fire/Rescue, the Moffat County Sheriff’s Office and the BLM responded to the fire along with an EMS crew from The Memorial Hospital.

Mary Austin

The Bureau of Land Management will be burning more public and private land in the coming weeks as the area continues to dry out.

In a news release Wednesday, BLM said they are planning a prescribed fire five miles southeast of Greystone in the Douglas Mountain area on 100 acres.

“Burning is anticipated to take place sometime between Aug. 19 and Sept. 30 if conditions allow,” BLM said in their news release.

“We will only ignite the prescribed fire if conditions are ideal for a safe, effective burn, as well as for good smoke dispersal away from area communities,” said Toni Toelle, Supervisory Fire Management Specialist for the Northwest Colorado Interagency Fire Management Unit.

Smoke will be visible from the community of Greystone, Highway 318 and possibly Highway 40.

The objective of the Teepee Prescribed Fire is to reduce the threat from wildland fires to area improvements and structures, control weeds, and improve range conditions for wildlife and livestock.

Weather and fuel moisture conditions will be closely monitored. Each prescribed burn has a detailed fire plan developed in advance with pre-determined parameters along with appropriate smoke permits.

The public is reminded not to call 911 or emergency services even though smoke may be visible. Most of the smoke will dissipate during the day, although some nighttime smoke may remain in valley bottoms as temperatures drop. Any carry-over smoke is expected to be short-term.

Those who would like more information about these projects or are sensitive to smoke are encouraged to call Michael St. Martin (970) 826-5004 for additional information.