BLM office in Vernal, Utah, reports strange instance of vandalism

The Bureau of Land Management Vernal Field Office in Utah discovered last week that someone had broken bike-crossing signs and tossed them into newly constructed vault toilets at the McCoy Flats trail system.

BLM/Courtesy photo

The Bureau of Land Management Field Office in Vernal, Utah, is looking for information about who vandalized the McCoy Flats property.

The vandalism was paired with illegal fireworks on BLM-managed public lands, as BLM staff discovered damages to McCoy Flats trail system facilities last week.

According to the BLM, bike-crossing signs had been pulled, removed and broken along a paved road to the main trailhead and tossed into newly constructed vault toilets.

Exploded fireworks were found inside and outside the restroom facilities, which caused debris and damaged public restrooms that shut down facilities temporarily.

The BLM is asking for help identifying who is responsible for the acts of vandalism. Anyone with information should call BLM Law Enforcement in Vernal at 435-781-4504 or 800-722-3998.