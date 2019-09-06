BLM monitoring wildfire near Meeker

The Hunt Fire is about 26 miles southwest of Meeker in Rio Blanco County.

Photo courtesy of BLM

Firefighters in Northwest Colorado are asking residents to keep out of a dangerous wildland fire area about 26 miles southwest of Meeker.

In a news release Friday, Sept. 6, the Bureau of Land Management said a fire near Hunter Creek, Willow Creek and Big Jimmy Gulch areas of Rio Blanco was started by lightning in an area of brush and downed trees too thick for firefighters to easily access.

“The lightning-caused fire is anticipated to continue to be active in the coming days,” BLM’s release said. “Firefighters and the Rio Blanco Sheriff’s Office are asking the public to stay away from the area.”

“We are closely monitoring the Hunt Fire and have resources available should we need to begin suppression,” said BLM White River Field Office Assistant Field Manager Kyle Arnold. “The fire is currently benefitting the area by burning through the thick vegetation, which will improve wildlife habitat and increase firefighter safety by reducing hazardous fuels.”

BLM said the fire is burning on their administered land, but no structures are threatened and no injuries have been reported.

An 8 p.m. update by BLM and Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s Office stated that air support via helicopter had been called in to fight the blaze, at an estimated 1,000 acres as of Friday evening.

For the latest information about the Hunt Fire, visit the Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s Facebook Page, @RioBlancoCountySheriffsOffice.