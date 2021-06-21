UPDATE: West Fire more than triples in size since Monday morning
BLM: Still no structures threatened as blaze reaches 2,403 acres
UPDATE: The West Fire is now burning 2,403 acres Monday afternoon, after only about 700 acres were burning late Monday morning.
The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is the lead agency on the West Fire burning in far northwest Moffat County, where the Moffat County Sheriff’s Office is also assisting.
Suppression efforts on the blaze began Sunday. The fire is burning on Middle Mountain about 100 miles northwest of Craig. It was estimated at about 700 acres per a release from the BLM late Monday morning, but BLM spokesman Chris Maestas said the fire was more than triple that size by about 4:30 p.m.
The bulk of the fire is on BLM land, with a portion on state land.
“The fire is burning in heavy lodgepole pine, and no structures are currently threatened,” a Monday morning release states. “Moffat County Road 72 is currently closed.”
Five engines, one Hotshot Crew and some Moffat County equipment is supporting the fire, the release said. Lightning is suspected as the cause of the fire, which is very close to both the Wyoming and Utah borders.
Smoke from the fire was visible Sunday evening, and ash fell on some Craig properties.
The story will update with more information as it becomes available.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Craig and Moffat County make the Craig Press’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
UPDATE: West Fire more than triples in size since Monday morning
UPDATE: The West Fire is now burning 2,403 acres Monday afternoon, after only about 700 acres were burning late Monday morning.