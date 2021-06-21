UPDATE: West Fire more than triples in size since Monday morning

The West Fire burns on Middle Mountain in this photo provided by the Bureau of Land Management.

UPDATE: The West Fire is now burning 2,403 acres Monday afternoon, after only about 700 acres were burning late Monday morning.

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is the lead agency on the West Fire burning in far northwest Moffat County, where the Moffat County Sheriff’s Office is also assisting.

Suppression efforts on the blaze began Sunday. The fire is burning on Middle Mountain about 100 miles northwest of Craig. It was estimated at about 700 acres per a release from the BLM late Monday morning, but BLM spokesman Chris Maestas said the fire was more than triple that size by about 4:30 p.m.

The bulk of the fire is on BLM land, with a portion on state land.

“The fire is burning in heavy lodgepole pine, and no structures are currently threatened,” a Monday morning release states. “Moffat County Road 72 is currently closed.”

Five engines, one Hotshot Crew and some Moffat County equipment is supporting the fire, the release said. Lightning is suspected as the cause of the fire, which is very close to both the Wyoming and Utah borders.

Smoke from the fire was visible Sunday evening, and ash fell on some Craig properties.

The story will update with more information as it becomes available.