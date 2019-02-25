BLM hosting open house in Hayden to discuss roads, trails

The Bureau of Land Management will host a public open house from 1 to 7 p.m. March 14 in Hayden to discuss management of more than 1,870 miles of inventoried roads and trails across approximately 638,195 acres in Moffat and Routt counties.

The Little Snake Field Office in Northwest Colorado is undertaking a comprehensive, multi-year look at the roads and trails it manages to address current and future needs. To make the effort more effective and manageable, the field office has been divided into three travel management areas.

"Public involvement is critical for helping us develop an effective travel network," said Little Snake Field Manager Bruce Sillitoe. "Before we start developing alternatives for the area we call Travel Management Area 3, we want to hear ideas and concerns from the public."

Travel Management Inventory Area 3 includes public lands in Routt County, along with Diamond Mountain, Browns Park, Cold Springs, Cross Mountain, Axial Basin, Williams Fork, and Elk Springs in Moffat County. TMA3 comprises the areas within the field office not included in TMA1 or TMA2, which are further along in their route evaluation process.

The March 14 open house will be held at the Routt County Fairgrounds Exhibit Hall in Hayden, 365 S. Poplar St. The public can stop by anytime during the open house to review maps, discuss access and recreation opportunities, and learn more about how to become involved in the effort.

Comments will be most helpful if received by March 26. Maps and additional information are available online at go.usa.gov/xE98P or at the Little Snake Field Office, 455 Emerson St. in Craig. Comments may be emailed to lsfoweb@blm.gov or mailed to Outdoor Recreation Planner, 455 Emerson St., Craig, CO 81625.

Last year, recreation on lands managed by BLM Colorado generated $618 million and supported more than 5,000 jobs.

Before including address, phone number, email address or any other personal identifying information in comments, it should be realized that entire comments, including personal identifying information, may be made publicly available at any time. While individuals may request the BLM to withhold personal identifying information from public view, the BLM cannot guarantee it will be able to do so.