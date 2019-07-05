BLM hosting open house in Hayden to discuss expanding access and recreation opportunities

The Bureau of Land Management is hosting an open house July 16 in Hayden to discuss route evaluations and preliminary alternatives for managing more than 1,870 miles of inventoried roads and trails across approximately 638,195 acres in Moffat and Routt counties. Last year, recreation on lands managed by BLM Colorado generated $618 million and supported more than 5,000 jobs, according to a news release from BLM.

The Little Snake Field Office in Northwest Colorado is undertaking a comprehensive, multi-year look at the roads and trails it manages to address current and future needs. To make the effort more effective and manageable, the field office has been divided into three travel management areas.

“We developed these preliminary alternatives for Travel Management Area 3 after asking the public last winter about how they are currently using the roads and trails in this area, and what they would like to see in the future,” said Little Snake Field Manager Bruce Sillitoe in the release. “Public involvement is critical for helping us develop an effective travel network. We want feedback on these preliminary alternatives before we begin the detailed analysis in an environmental assessment.”

Travel Management Inventory Area 3 includes public lands in Routt County along with Diamond Mountain, Browns Park, Cold Springs, Cross Mountain, Axial Basin, Williams Fork, and Elk Springs in Moffat County. TMA3 comprises the majority of areas within the field office not included in TMA1 or TMA2, which are further along in their route evaluation process.

The July 16 open house will run from 1 to 7 p.m. at Hayden’s Routt County Fairgrounds Exhibit Hall, 398 S. Poplar St. The public can stop by anytime during the open house to review maps, discuss access and recreation opportunities, and learn more about how to be involved in this effort.

Comments will be most helpful if received by Aug. 14. Maps and addition information are available online at https://go.usa.gov/xE98P or at the Little Snake Field Office, 455 Emerson St. in Craig. Comments may be e-mailed to lsfoweb@blm.gov or mailed to Outdoor Recreation Planner, 455 Emerson St., Craig, CO 81625.

“Before including your address, phone number, e-mail address or any other personal identifying information in your comment, you should be aware that your entire comment, including personal identifying information, may be made publicly available at any time,” the release stated. “While individuals may request the BLM to withhold personal identifying information from public view, the BLM cannot guarantee it will be able to do so.”