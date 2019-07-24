BLM hosting Aug. 2 public hearing on wild horse management

The Bureau of Land Management is conducting its annual public hearing to discuss the use of motorized vehicles and aircraft for monitoring and managing wild horses on public lands in Colorado, according to a BLM news release.

The meeting will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2 at the BLM Little Snake Field Office in Craig, 455 Emerson St.

A public hearing is required before helicopters or motorized vehicles can be used in wild horse management in order to comply with Section 404 of the Federal Land Policy and Management Act.

“The BLM plans to use helicopters, fixed-wing aircrafts and other motorized vehicles to estimate population numbers and obtain seasonal distribution information for wild horse herds throughout Colorado,” the release stated. “While no wild horse gathers are expected over the next year in Colorado, the hearing will cover using helicopters to assist in gathering excess wild horses should a gather be planned.”

The hearing will also consider the use of motorized vehicles to transport gathered wild horses as well as to conduct field monitoring activities.