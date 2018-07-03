BLM evaluating oil and gas leasing proposals for upcoming sale

CRAIG — The Bureau of Land Management is seeking comments from the public on offering approximately 236,000 acres of federal oil and gas leases on public lands for the December oil and gas lease sale.

Before it begins its environmental analysis, the bureau wants to hear from the public on issues of concern.

“Hearing from the public is critical in helping is evaluate the parcels, and the most effective comments will issue specific to the parcels being considered,” BLM Colorado State Director Greg Shoop said in a news release.

Lands under consideration include 501 acres in the Colorado River Valley, 19,106 acres in Grand Junction, 33,887 acres in Kremmling, 50,027 acres in Little Snake, 5,217 acres in Royal Gorge, 7,903 in Uncompahgre and 119,268 in White River.

Instructions on how to submit a comment can be found on the bureau’s website blm.gov/programs/energy-and-minerals/oil-and-gas/leasing/regional-lease-sales/colorado. The BLM will accept comments through Tuesday, July 17.