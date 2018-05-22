BLM decision imminent on Utah oil shale project southwest of Rangely
May 22, 2018
UINTAH COUNTY, UTAH– The Bureau of Land Management has released its final analysis for a proposed utility right of way for a northeast Utah oil shale project near the Colorado border, meaning a decision on the proposal could come in early July.
The agency has completed a final environmental impact statement for the proposed Enefit American project about 40 miles south of Vernal and 25 miles southwest of Rangely. Its decision on the proposal could come after July 2, before which the public has a final opportunity to comment on the proposal.
The project would include about 10 miles of oil pipeline, 19 miles of water supply pipeline, eight miles of natural gas supply pipeline, 29 miles of power lines, and an upgrade of about five miles of road. The BLM says in a news release that construction of the pipelines, power lines and road “could contribute 85 to 110 jobs over several years.”
Enefit is seeking the approval in support of its proposed South Project, which would entail mining and retorting oil shale on about 7,000 to 9,000 acres in Uintah County, Utah.
Read more at The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel.