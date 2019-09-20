BLM to continue managed fire in Douglas Mountain area Sunday

The Bureau of Land Management’s Little Snake Field Office in Craig has some more fire in store for an area of Moffat County.

In a news release Friday, BLM announced it will be continuing their purposeful burning Sunday, Sept. 22.

“With ideal conditions expected again this weekend, the Bureau of Land Management Little Snake Field Office is planning to continue with the Teepee prescribed fire five miles southeast of Greystone in the Douglas Mountain area,” BLM said Friday in their release. “Last weekend, crews with the Northwest Colorado Fire Management Unit and Dinosaur National Monument successfully burned 170 acres on a mix of BLM and private lands. Sunday crews hope to complete another 80 acres.”

Though conditions are expected to be good for prescribed fire, BLM said are being cautious.

“We will only ignite the prescribed fire if conditions are ideal for a safe, effective burn, as well as for good smoke dispersal away from area communities,” said Toni Toelle, Supervisory Fire Management Specialist for the Northwest Colorado Fire Management Unit.

BLM said travelers and residents in the areas of Greystone, Colorado Highway 318, and possibly US Highway 40 will see visible smoke, and “firefighter activity will likely be seen for several days following the burn.”

Fire is a good way to remove dried or dead vegetation that could easily ignite.

“The objective of the Teepee Prescribed Fire is to reduce the threat from wildland fires to area improvements and structures, control weeds, and improve range conditions for wildlife and livestock,” BLM said. “Weather and fuel moisture conditions will be closely monitored. Each prescribed burn has a detailed fire plan developed in advance with pre-determined parameters along with appropriate smoke permits.”

BLM is trying not to inundate emergency dispatchers with fire calls in the area.

“The public is reminded not to call 911 or emergency services even though smoke may be visible,” BLM said in their release. “Most of the smoke will dissipate during the day, although some nighttime smoke may remain in valley bottoms as temperatures drop. Any carry-over smoke is expected to be short-term.”

Those who are sensitive to smoke may call Michael St. Martin at 970-826-5004 or Logan Blankenship at 970-826-5110 for additional information.

For more information on how prescribed fire smoke may affect your health, please visit: https://www.colorado.gov/pacific/cdphe/wood-smoke-and-health.

