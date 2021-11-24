BLM considering adding trail crew for Moffat lands

The high prairie northwest of Craig is some of the vast Moffat County lands that are managed by the federal Bureau of Land Management.

Cuyler Meade / Craig Press

The Bureau of Land Management is looking into a potential new recreational resource for Moffat County. With the help of a grant that could be awarded to the Little Snake Field Office, public lands in the county could see funding for a new trail crew to take care of them.

According to a letter of support from the Moffat County Tourism Association, though the county has an abundance of recreational spaces that benefit the community, there is still a need for supplemental help in managing it. Visitor readiness on a large scale isn’t where it needs to be, the letter from MCTA reads.

“The Bureau of Land Management, in addition to providing public access for our visitors, is a strong supporter of our community,” the letter reads. “This collaboration with various recreation stakeholders and other important public land users is helping our region grow our emerging visitor offerings. This in turn has helped us to enhance our tourism profile and led to the enhancement of our mission to become a true visitor ready community. The support by the local BLM has been and will continue to be important well into the future.”

Specifically, the Little Snake Field Office is​​ applying for an off-highway vehicle maintenance grant from Colorado Parks and Wildlife to fund the labor of two seasonal positions, equipment for the crew, signage and materials needed to complete the formalized work plan. If the office does get the grant, plans could include a two-person crew that will be working from mid May until the end of November 2022.

OHV grants are distributed by CPW to address resource impacts due to increased visitation in Colorado, with repairs and improvements to existing trails.

Specifically, if awarded, this grant would go toward assistance with efforts in the South Sand Wash Basin area, implementation of travel management area 2, monitoring OHV use during hunting season in Routt, Moffat and Rio Blanco counties, resource rehabilitation projects focused on protect of wilderness designations, sage grouse and big game habitats, and building relationship with partners such as CPW, the United States Forestry Service, State Land Board, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the National Park Services.

“The planned trail building and maintenance proposed by the Little Snake Field Office can make a real difference to our community,” the letter continues. “The vast terrain here will help Moffat County present as a viable place to do business, incredibly important to our community at this time. Superior land management is an important factor in keeping our community profile, one that invites strong business and outdoor recreation investment.”