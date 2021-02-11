BLM closes Vermillion Falls Road due to sinkhole

Sinkholes have forced the closure of Vermillion Falls Road west of Maybell, a Bureau of Land Management news release states.

The BLM’s Little Snake Field Office announced the closure Thursday of Vermillion Falls Road 40 miles west of Maybell off of Colorado Highway 318. The release states that the road was closed because “subsurface erosion has resulted in deep sinkholes in the roadbed.”

The road remains open to foot traffic, the release states. For those that decide to walk to the falls, the Bureau of Land Management suggests calling the field office at 970-826-5000 for information on safe walking paths.

The Little Snake Field Manager Bruce Sillitoe said that the unpredictability of the road led to its closure.

“There’s no way to predict if or when a large section of the road surface could fall away,” Sillitoe said. “Closing the road is necessary to prevent unsuspecting drivers from falling in existing sinkholes or those that may collapse.”

The road, which is approximately an hour from downtown Craig, will be closed until further notice as it undergoes repairs. The BLM will “be evaluating long-term solutions for the road to ensure public safety,” the release states.

