BLM accepting public comments on travel route inventory

CRAIG — The Bureau of Land Management is seeking the public's help in reviewing its road and trail inventory for an area managed by the Little Snake Field Office in Northwestern Colorado, according to a news release from the BLM.

The field office is undertaking a comprehensive, multi-year look at the roads and trails it manages. The first step is to confirm the inventory of the roads and trails — collectively called routes — is accurate.

"We are not making any decisions on the routes in this area right now; we are just verifying and correcting information," said Little Snake Field Manager Bruce Sillitoe. "Are the maps depicting routes accurately? Are there roads or trails missing from the maps?"

Through the course of six years, the field office inventoried more than 1,870 miles of routes across approximately 638,195 acres included in Travel Management Inventory Area 3, which includes Diamond Mountain, Browns Park, Cold Springs, Cross Mountain, Axial Basin, Williams Fork and Elk Springs. TMA3 comprises the areas within the field office not included in TMA1 or TMA2, which are farther along in their route evaluation process.

"Managing routes is an important part of BLM's multiple-use mission, and we value the community's input," Sillitoe said. "We strongly encourage people who use the routes in this area to take a look at the maps and stay involved in the travel management process."

Comments on the route inventory for TMA3 will be most helpful if received by June 29. The maps are available for review at go.usa.gov/xqrwy or at the Little Snake Field Office, 455 Emerson Street.

Comments may be emailed to blm_co_lsfo_web@blm.gov or mailed to Dario Archuleta, 455 Emerson Street, Craig, CO 81625.

Once the inventory is complete for this area, the field office will begin an environmental assessment looking at how to manage these routes. That process will include several opportunities for public comment in 2019.

Before including address, phone number, email address or any other personal identifying information in a comment, the public should be aware that their entire comment, including personal identifying information, may be made publicly available at any time. While individuals may request the BLM to withhold personal identifying information from public view, the BLM cannot guarantee it will be able to do so.