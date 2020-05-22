Blessings LLC organizes giveaway for Class of 2020

Congratulations to the Moffat County Class of 2020 graduates!

The thought of Moffat County Class of 2020 graduates not being able to experience all the fun things that come with graduation due to the COVID-19 pandemic really hit Robert Munoz hard.

“It hit me right in the heart,” the owner of Blessings LLC in Craig said. “Having kids myself, I remember what it was like seeing them experience all those fun things that come with graduation. Knowing these kids wouldn’t have that here this year, I felt I needed to do something fun for them.”

The thought sparked an idea that spread throughout the community in the last few weeks, leading to Blessings LLC working with other businesses in the community to come up with a senior giveaway of a new laptop and a cash prize, thanks to donations from local businesses and community members.

Class of 2020 graduates were entered into a drawing at least three times each by local businesses, giving each graduate a base to work with. From there, Munoz said anyone can donate in the student’s name with a $1.00 donation, giving the student a better chance at winning.

The goal, according to Munoz, is to give away three laptops and cash prizes to winners following the graduation parade Saturday morning.

Businesses currently participating, according to Munoz, include Blessings LLC, Health Works, Country Living Realty, Downtown Books, Flower Mine, Jackson’s Office Supply & Printing, Show Me Shooters, and more.

To enter a graduate’s name into the giveaway, residents can go to any participating business and put in a donation with the graduate’s name.

“The community has really come together to get this off the ground,” Munoz said. “This thing has really taken off on its own.”

