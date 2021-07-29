UPDATED: No fire on Black Mountain

Previous story inaccurately reported wildfire on U.S. Forest Service land, but sheriff’s office says it was a smoke check, nothing more

There is no fire on Black Mountain.

Despite indications from sources like WildCAD.net and other fire tracking websites that a wildfire of undetermined size was burning since Wednesday night about 18 miles north-northeast of Craig, there is no fire and never was a fire in that location.

A smoke check in the area did occur, said Moffat County Sheriff’s Office Fire Management Officer Todd Wheeler, and somewhere along the line of inputs that feeds to sites like WildCAD, the smoke check was incorrectly classified as a wildfire, despite a fire never existing in that location.