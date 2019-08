Barbara Abraham & Dillon Anderson of Baggs, Wyo. are pleased to announce the birth of their daughter Raelyn Rowe Anderson born on 8-7-2019 at 8:19 a.m. at Memorial Regional Health. The baby weighed 7 pounds 2 ounces and was 20 inches long. The baby’s maternal grandparents are Brenda Robidoux of Baggs, Wyo. & Zane Abraham of Craig, Co. The paternal grandparents are Rowe Anderson of Baggs, Wyo. & Janice Snow of Orem, UT. The baby was welcomed home by DJ Sauls (brother).