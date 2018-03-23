Bill that would bring Moffat County long-delayed Anvil Points royalty payout heads to governor’s desk

A bill to ensure that long-delayed royalty payments from the defunct Anvil Points Naval Oil Shale Testing Facility near Rifle go where they should is on its way to the governor.

That measure, HB1249, had to be fast-tracked through the Colorado Legislature because without it, the federal mineral lease money that the Department of the Interior said it will pay Colorado from the facility would have been spread to counties and local governments around the state.

That’s because under current law, all federal royalty monies are distributed statewide through a complicated formula designed to ease impacts from mineral production, a formula that didn’t exist when the Anvil Points site was operating.

As a result of the bill, Garfield and Rio Blanco counties are to receive 40 percent each, while Mesa and Moffat counties would see 10 percent each. No one is exactly sure how much money would come to the state, but estimates range from $16.5 million to nearly $20 million.

