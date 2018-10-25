Bill Brown: Researcher praises Museum of Northwest Colorado

As an historical researcher involved in other museums, I particularly enjoy times spent with Dan Davidson at the Museum of Northwest Colorado. Dan is always open, helpful, insightful, and conveys a strong sense of vision for your museum.

Dan gets the connection of historic preservation with the importance of conveying history to the community. Your museum creates a sense of community and pride, where you can experience the past and learn the importance of history and its influences on the community today.

I hope your community continues to support the museum.

Bill Brown

Golden