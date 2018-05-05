Bike Rodeo attracts dozens of Moffat County kids

CRAIG — Dozens of local children turned out to Woodbury Sports Complex on Saturday, May 5, for a Bike Rodeo, hosted by Craig Parks and Recreation.

The event, free for children age 6 to 14, provided safety tips and demonstrations to help local youngsters learn the rules of the road and practice safe riding techniques in a controlled environment.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, children and teens have the highest rates of bicycle-related injuries in the United States, accounting for more than 1/3 of such injuries treated in U.S. emergency rooms.

"We're basically working on the rules of the road," said Craig Police Department Investigator and School Resource Officer Norm Rimmer, as he guided a line of kids on their bikes toward a simulated four-way stop. "We're just trying to work on bicycle safety, in general."

In addition to the tips and practice opportunities, Memorial Regional Health donated 50 bicycle helmets, most of which Parks and Rec staff had already distributed to children only an hour into the event.